In ‘Call Of Duty: World War II,’ You’ll Be Able To Team With Some NFL Stars To Slaughter Nazis

#Call Of Duty #NFL
09.20.17 1 hour ago

As we approach the November 3 release date of Call of Duty: World War II, the superstar cameos are being unleashed, with Le’Veon Bell and Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers the first to make their way to the public. Thus far in the season, Le’Veon Bell has been underwhelming, possibly due to skipping the entire offseason, but you’ve got to think the genetic freak and incredibly dynamic running back will be the latest in a long line of NFL stars who have been excellent at collecting Nazi scalps.

Villanueva played college football at West Point before becoming an Army Ranger, earning a Bronze Medal for valor and completing three tours of duty in Afghanistan before the Steelers drafted him in 2014. They join Marshawn Lynch, who cameoed in Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

So far, we’ve only had brief looks at the campaign, which finally got a trailer, so it’s unknown if there will be any other big-name cameos to be revealed. The UFC’s Conor McGregor and Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington were in last year’s Infinite Warfare, albeit briefly, so there might be more surprises coming.

Hopefully Le’Veon makes it through the mission, he’ll need to open the 1946 fantasy season as the number one overall pick. Well, maybe. PPR leagues weren’t big back then.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Call Of Duty#NFL
TAGScall of dutyCall of Duty: WW2NFLPITTSBURGH STEELERS

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP