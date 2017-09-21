me & big Al are in @CallofDuty: WWII! its truly a blessing and an honor to be apart of my favorite game. #CallOfDutyPartner pic.twitter.com/NMn1kdEiwv — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) September 19, 2017

As we approach the November 3 release date of Call of Duty: World War II, the superstar cameos are being unleashed, with Le’Veon Bell and Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers the first to make their way to the public. Thus far in the season, Le’Veon Bell has been underwhelming, possibly due to skipping the entire offseason, but you’ve got to think the genetic freak and incredibly dynamic running back will be the latest in a long line of NFL stars who have been excellent at collecting Nazi scalps.

Villanueva played college football at West Point before becoming an Army Ranger, earning a Bronze Medal for valor and completing three tours of duty in Afghanistan before the Steelers drafted him in 2014. They join Marshawn Lynch, who cameoed in Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

So far, we’ve only had brief looks at the campaign, which finally got a trailer, so it’s unknown if there will be any other big-name cameos to be revealed. The UFC’s Conor McGregor and Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington were in last year’s Infinite Warfare, albeit briefly, so there might be more surprises coming.

Hopefully Le’Veon makes it through the mission, he’ll need to open the 1946 fantasy season as the number one overall pick. Well, maybe. PPR leagues weren’t big back then.