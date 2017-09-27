‘Cuphead’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

UPROXX

Every week, it feels like we’ve got even more games for an ever growing ecosystem of play. So every Tuesday, we cut through the release list to find the five games worth your time and money. Starting this week with a game that we’ve spent years clamoring for.

Pick Of The Week: Cuphead, Friday ($20, Xbox One and PC)

Sure, there’s nothing like a finely tuned, heavily tweaked platformer, and Cuphead has those goods. But what’s kept this game on the tip of tongues (and made the years-long wait worth it) is the art style, a tribute to the witty animation of the 1920s and 30s. If you love classic animation, you’re probably already wondering how the team behind this game pulled off such an elaborate tribute, and, well, see above with the “years-long wait.” Turns out rich, detailed hand-drawn animation is hard and expensive! We’ll see just how it paid off on Friday.

The SNES Classic, Friday ($80, Best Buy, Wal-Mart, and most likely eBay)

We don’t usually mention platforms on here, but the SNES Classic is an exception. While its collection of games isn’t quite complete, Nintendo has packed a lot of ’90s nostalgia into that little hand-portable box, not to mention finally releasing an SNES game it’s kept tucked in the vaults for decades. Nintendo is promising it won’t get caught flat-footed by demand this time, but we’ll see. Either way, expect this to dominate your Friday gaming.