‘Fortnite’ Leads The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Epic Games/Nintendo/Badland Games

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever. So we cut through the horde to find the five games you should play. And it starts, this week, with a zombie game that was six years in the making.

Pick Of The Week: Fortnite, Tuesday ($40, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

First surfacing in 2011, Fortnite is the eagerly anticipated next game from People Can Fly (Bulletstorm) and Epic Games (games about storms of bullets), which mixes Minecraft and Left 4 Dead. During the day, you loot the abandoned town you’re in for the resources and weapons you need to hold back the zombie hordes. When night falls, you go out and trash zombies while protecting your increasingly elaborate and absurd fort.

This is technically an early access version of the game, which will be free-to-play when it officially opens for business in 2018. While that may give some pause, it is an interesting concept, and if you’ve been looking for a game that emphasizes both working together constructively and blowing up zombies, this’ll be your best bet.

Infinite Minigolf, Tuesday ($15 to $20, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and VR Platforms)

If whacking balls along goofy courses is more your speed, Zen, the studio behind all those pinball tables you keep seeing in console and Steam sales, has you covered. Infinite Minigolf is really about building courses; you boot up the course editor, put together your most fun or most fiendish course, and then put them online to see how you stack up to other builders. It’s a good chill game for the late summer months.