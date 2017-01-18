Getty Image

Valve president and co-founder Gabe Newell still can’t count to three, but he managed to mosey on over to Reddit for an AMA on Tuesday afternoon, and he didn’t even Munson it. Among the information he revealed is that Valve is still working on games, and there’s also a chance of a new IP in the same universe as Half-Life and Portal. He also opined that Portal 2 is “our best single-player game” (agreed) and the multiplayer game he plays the most is Dota 2.

He also offered an explanation for why Valve is often so secretive about their upcoming projects: