The Best Holiday Gifts For The Gamer In Your Life

#Gift Guides 2017 #Video Games
Senior Contributor
12.21.17

iStockphoto

We know, video games move at an absurd pace, and if you’re not a gamer, it can be hard to keep up. Fortunately, we’re here with a few recommendations to help you buy the right gift for the gamer in your life — be it a splashy new console or a modest stocking stuffer.

For The Gamer Who Pops The Platinum-Level Nice List Trophy

Microsoft/UPROXX

The Xbox One X isn’t a revolution in consoles. But, as we’ve discussed, it is a great technical upgrade that makes every game on the Xbox One look better. As it’s fully compatible with Xbox One games, you won’t need to worry about buying an entirely new library, and Microsoft is even ensuring backwards compatibility, allowing fans to dig deep into their libraries.

Buy it here for $500

For PC Owners Who Want To Play Doom On The Couch

Nvidia

The NVidia Shield TV, the graphics card manufacturer’s bid to be more than just, well, a graphics card manufacturer, is a close-to-perfect solution for streaming PC games from your computer to your TV, in addition to being a quite solid 4K video streaming box. If you play games on your computer, but occasionally want to be on the couch, it’s ideal.

Buy it here for $200

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gift Guides 2017#Video Games
TAGSGift Guides 2017video games

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP