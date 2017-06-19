‘Get Even’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Capcom/Bandai Namco

Every week, it feels like there are more and more games for more and more platforms. So, every week, we pick out five games that are worth your time and dollar, starting this week with an unnerving thriller.

Pick Of The Week: Get Even, Friday ($60, PS4, Xbox One and PC)

Farm 51, made up of some of the team behind the beloved FPS Painkiller, are back with a different kind of shooter. You play a detective who wakes up in a creepy decrepit building with two objects and one objective. The objective? Rescue the girl. The objects? A smartphone, which comes with a bunch of useful features for solving puzzles, and a gun. The idea is to balance between gunplay, and the trailer alone features a few interesting weapons, and tension as you try to figure out what’s going on and why everybody is wearing those funny headsets. It promises to be a nice chill for the hot summer days, especially with some quiet months ahead.