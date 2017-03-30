The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Easter Eggs You Missed

03.30.17

After taking on Batman, Telltale Games has just rolled out a trailer announcing their upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy series. And, breaking with Telltale tradition, that doesn’t mean the game is arriving tomorrow, for once!

The trailer itself hits all the expected beats: You’ve got Thanos, the galaxy-destroying purple butthead. You’ve got Groot repeating those three little words every nerd loves to hear. Rocket has an exceptionally large, overpowered weapon. It’ll even have the awesome soundtrack, since Telltale is remarkably good at curating music for its games. Really all this is lacking, for you to scratch that Marvel itch, is the actors’ faces, as even Telltale can’t afford to license Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt. Despite being about a team, you’ll be taking control of Star Lord as he tries to keep the team together and not get atomized, which surely will not go wrong with this motley crew.

The first episode of the series arrives April 18th, digitally, on pretty much any platform you can imagine for $5 per episode, and it’ll arrive in stores as a “season pass” disc May 2nd, just in time to pick it up and play it before the movie. As for the soundtrack, well, hopefully Telltale puts out a Spotify list.

