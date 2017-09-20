‘Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’ Infuriates Fans With A $200 Special Edition Featuring ‘Easter Egg’ Infinity Stones

#Marvel
09.19.17 18 mins ago

The Marvel vs. Capcom series has been a mainstay in video game culture for years, and the latest iteration, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, is riding a new wave of popularity thanks to a six-year wait since the last game, and Marvel’s ever-powerful grip on pop culture. The game is especially interesting now as we head into the next phase of Marvel movies, and the game is adding some heavy-hitters that wouldn’t be considered in previous years, like Rocket Raccoon. Rocket vs. Mega Man just feels right, and so the release of MvC: Infinite is a cause for celebration. Except, for some, it isn’t.

Capcom released a two hundred dollar special edition that was promised to come with the Infinity Stones — the most powerful items in the known galaxy that the Marvel movies have been searching for over the last decade. This is a cool little collector’s item for uber-fans of the comics and movies as we move ever closer to Avengers: Infinity War. Rather than basking in the glory of cosmic entities that can warp space and time with their metaphysical capabilities, gamers got some Easter eggs.

Almost everyone was disappointed. They don’t look good, at all. And they cost two hundred bucks.

