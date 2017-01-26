Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Mass Effect franchise is taking a pretty substantial step forward come March with the arrival of Mass Effect: Andromeda. Instead of working for a galactic government, you’re now part of a team of badass explorers trying to find a new Earth-like planet for humanity to live on. And this new trailer shows just how much harder a bunch of alien jerks are going to make all that.

The game looks good, of course, but the really interesting stuff for hardcore fans is actually in another YouTube video that arrived a few days ago that introduces us to the cast and where they fit in with your goal to try and diplomatically solve your problems before just shooting them instead:





Exploration was always one of the most fun parts of the franchise, especially when you can just fly around the galaxy, find different planets, and see what’s on them, whether mining useless rocks for resources, exploring shipwrecks, or stumbling over a robot factory cranking out bad guys. That exploration is first, and that the trailer subtly emphasizes taking the Paragon path of diplomacy and not just shooting everything, is great news. Not that we won’t shoot everything anyway, but it’s nice to have the option.

