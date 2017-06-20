Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the seemingly endless parade of childhood nostalgia being trotted out and revisited, Micro Machines is the latest to get a modern day overhaul … in video game form! Our favorite teeny tiny little cars are back in Micro Machines World Series, an Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC game from the publisher Deep Silver that will be released on June 30th.

But what would Micro Machines be without the toy line’s trusty spokesman? As such, Deep Silver recruited none other than John Moschitta Jr. — otherwise known as “the World’s Fastest Talking Man” — to narrate the trailer. Or as Xzibit might put it: “We heard you liked nostalgia, so we put some nostalgia in your nostalgia,” or something like that.

As for the game itself, it kind of looks like a re-imagining of the old NES game R.C. Pro-Am (which makes sense) — with multi-player action and more chaos and explosions, of course, for a more nuanced Michael Bay generation.

As well as bringing to you the classic game modes like Race and Elimination, Micro Machines World Series will introduce a new style of game play to the series: Battle Mode. The all-new Battle Arenas will allow you to wreak mass destruction on a miniature scale against your friends or the AI. Meanwhile, Team Play lets you work together using your vehicles’ unique skills with modes such as ‘King of the Hill’ or ‘Capture the Flag’!

You can read more about the game here, or pre-order on Amazon.