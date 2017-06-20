The ‘World’s Fastest Talking Man’ Is Back In The ‘Micro Machines’ Video Game Trailer

06.20.17 38 mins ago

In the seemingly endless parade of childhood nostalgia being trotted out and revisited, Micro Machines is the latest to get a modern day overhaul … in video game form! Our favorite teeny tiny little cars are back in Micro Machines World Series, an Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC game from the publisher Deep Silver that will be released on June 30th.

But what would Micro Machines be without the toy line’s trusty spokesman? As such, Deep Silver recruited none other than John Moschitta Jr. — otherwise known as “the World’s Fastest Talking Man” — to narrate the trailer. Or as Xzibit might put it: “We heard you liked nostalgia, so we put some nostalgia in your nostalgia,” or something like that.

As for the game itself, it kind of looks like a re-imagining of the old NES game R.C. Pro-Am (which makes sense) — with multi-player action and more chaos and explosions, of course, for a more nuanced Michael Bay generation.

As well as bringing to you the classic game modes like Race and Elimination, Micro Machines World Series will introduce a new style of game play to the series: Battle Mode. The all-new Battle Arenas will allow you to wreak mass destruction on a miniature scale against your friends or the AI. Meanwhile, Team Play lets you work together using your vehicles’ unique skills with modes such as ‘King of the Hill’ or ‘Capture the Flag’!

You can read more about the game here, or pre-order on Amazon.

Around The Web

TAGSAMAZONJohn Moschitta JrMICRO MACHINESthe 90s

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP