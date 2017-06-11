Everything Microsoft Revealed At E3 2017

Microsoft

Microsoft learned from past E3 presentations, and brought the games this year. Not only that, they brought a new console, new word on backwards compatibility, and a host of news. So, what’d we learn?

The Xbox One X

The big news was the Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio. We’ve already learned a lot about X already, and we dig deeper into it.

Forza Motorsport 7

Unsurprisingly, Scorpio got a showcase in the form of the graphics powerhouse Forza racing franchise. In fact, Microsoft got flashy with its racing franchise, debuting the Porsche supercar 2018 911 GT2 RS. They showed off two tracks with professional race drivers hitting the Nurmbergring (spellcheck). It looks incredibly good, naturally, and the exacting detail the franchise is known for was on display.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

The notorious battle royale game where you parachute onto an island and try to be the last man standing out of 100 players is coming to consoles exclusively through Xbox One. It will, of course, have new enhancements for the One X, although we’re not sure how that’ll look as you hide in a bush. But, hey, you can finally kill your friends on console!