PETA Is Not Pleased With Nintendo Turning Milking Into A Minigame

Nintendo

As you might imagine, PETA (the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals one, not Peta Wilson) aren’t exactly over the moon about Nintendo transforming milking a cow into a Switch minigame. Not being happy about that sort of thing is their gig. On Thursday, the organization voiced their displeasure with the game and a tied-in promotional stunt that’s on the horizon.

As reported by Polygon, PETA president Ingrid Newkirk wrote a letter to the video game giant slamming them for both the 1-2 Switch activity and the decision to accept the Billings Farm & Museum of Woodstock, Vermont’s challenge to come do some IRL milking. It’s a choice that has marketing savvy, but also comes with criticism from PETA for treating milking a (video game) cow as entertainment.