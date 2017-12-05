The Winter Olympics Top The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Ubisoft

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever. Especially with DLC, which means there are more games for your games. So, this week, especially since actual releases are pretty light, we’re focusing on DLC to carry you through into the new year. Starting with a rather novel take on your typical Olympics tie-in game.

Pick Of The Week: Steep: Road To The Olympics, Today ($30, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Steep was already a fascinating experiment in sports games, taking skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports and dropping them into a carefully rendered open world to let you mess around, pull stunts, and basically be the guy from those ski videos without actually skiing. Now they’re taking it to the next level by adding an entire Olympics aspect to it, meaning this might be the first Olympics video game that’s actually, you know, worth playing.

Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris, Today ($20, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Destiny gonna Destiny, so, of course, a controversy has broken out, just in time for the new expansion to arrive. Anyway, it’s raising the level cap to 25, it’s offering up a Danger Room called the Infinite Forest to mess around in, it’s adding new raids, and it generally builds out what was already a fairly expansive game for shooting aliens in the face.