FX

Justified actor and man of unique erotic magnétisme Walton Goggins is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At present count that leaves roughly 74 actors on Earth remaining who are not in the MCU.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goggins is a go to appear in the summer 2018 Marvel offering Ant-Man and the Wasp. That casting plunks the recent Tarantino darling alongside returning stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, as well as returning director (and man likely off Edgar Wright’s holiday card list) Peyton Reed. The frustrating trade-off with this casting news is that there’s nothing disclosed on who Goggins might play in the sequel. Is he friend? Foe? Scott Lang’s financial adviser? The role is secret for now, but whatever direction they go on can have ramifications throughout the increasingly connected MCU with the opportunity to turn up all sorts of places. (Which is why you shouldn’t be on the financial adviser idea.)

In April, Marvel Studios placed the production process of their upcoming works on display for journalists to analyze and included in that visit was Reed telling THR and other outlets that among the new things to expect is a switch in suits. The original was apparently designed with a throwback element in mind.

“The suits are one thing on the comic page. They are fantastic. When you actually have to make it seem realistic in the real world, in three dimensions, you’ve got to buy it. It’s got to be credible,” explained the director. “This is a whole new suit… It’s fun, because it’s very specific for the needs of the story.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled to hit theaters of July 6, 2018. Odds are we’ll have a grasp on who Goggins plays before we reach that point in next year’s calendar.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)