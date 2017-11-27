The Latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Leak Has Fans Begging Marvel For A Proper Trailer Release

#Avengers #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
11.26.17 11 mins ago

Marvel/Disney

It’s been months since Comic-Con drip-fed fans details of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming shift into Phase Four will treat their favorite characters. Since then, Thor: Ragnarok has been a perfectly acceptable stopgap on the way to the Infinity War, but still — fans want their Marvel epic overwhelmingly-full of fan favorites. “When is the trailer dropping?” They ask. There were already plenty of still image leaks of the trailer. When? When?!

Turns out, today. Kinda. A brief clip of Infinity War was leaked online, and fans are rightfully freaking at what they saw.

**Spoilers**

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warGuardians of the GalaxyMarvel

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP