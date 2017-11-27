Marvel/Disney

It’s been months since Comic-Con drip-fed fans details of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming shift into Phase Four will treat their favorite characters. Since then, Thor: Ragnarok has been a perfectly acceptable stopgap on the way to the Infinity War, but still — fans want their Marvel epic overwhelmingly-full of fan favorites. “When is the trailer dropping?” They ask. There were already plenty of still image leaks of the trailer. When? When?!

Turns out, today. Kinda. A brief clip of Infinity War was leaked online, and fans are rightfully freaking at what they saw.

**Spoilers**