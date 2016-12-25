The big takeaway from Batman v. Superman is the lengths Bruce Wayne will go for justice. This older, more war-weary Bruce Wayne will do anything in his power to take down whoever he deems a threat, and damn any boat or car that will get in his way. When you’re a billionaire philanthropist, you can get away with tearing up the streets with your non-regulation Batmobile tires. We know Batman brutally murdered dozens of people in Bats v. Supes, but what the general public doesn’t know is how hard the special effects teams worked to make Batman’s irresponsible vigilante justice come to life.