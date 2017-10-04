Ben Affleck Calls Some Of The ‘Batman V Superman’ Criticisms ‘Fair’

#Zack Snyder #Joss Whedon #batman v superman #Justice League #Ben Affleck
10.04.17 11 mins ago

Warner Bros.

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice turned a profit (possibly before it was even released, due to ad tie-ins), but the audience reception often centered around the film being too dark and/or depressing. Even industry insiders seemed to agree, with Time Warner chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes saying the DC movies needed “more lightness” and DC’s Jon Berg saying they “may have been too dark in parts.” Does this make Ben Affleck a sad Batman? Probably not, considering what he said about “fair criticism” in an interview with EMPIRE.

“I can understand people saying [Batman V Superman] was too dark, or this was outside the tone of what I’m used to seeing with a Batman story, and I think that’s a fair criticism,” Affleck said. This was in a studio-approved feature about Justice League in the magazine, which means Warner is continuing their mea culpa about criticisms of BvS. Wonder Woman has a more optimistic vibe, and both Affleck and Gal Gadot stressed that the tone of Justice League is lighter. Affleck said, “Zack [Snyder] wanted to make a movie that was more fun, that was a little bit light, that wasn’t so encumbered with heavy melodrama.” Gadot said the film “is not a dark or heavy movie. It doesn’t have the weight Batman V Superman had.”

Affleck also called the lighter tone of Justice League a “natural progression” and said it was planned that way before Batman V Superman was released, not as a reaction to criticism. I’m skeptical about that, but it could be true; Warner started talks with Joss Whedon long before he was involved in Justice League, which suggests they were already looking for a lighter tone for some of their movies.

If only they’d known about the complaints they’d be getting about BvS. They could have instantly lightened the tone with some new theme music…

Kinda makes it better.

(Via Screen Rant and EMPIRE)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#Joss Whedon#batman v superman#Justice League#Ben Affleck
TAGSBatman v SupermanBEN AFFLECKGAL GADOTJoss WhedonJustice LeagueTHE BATMANWARNERZACK SNYDER

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP