The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with the very cool Billy Dee Williams on Friday and it was a geek culture junkie’s dream. Not only did he talk a bit about finally playing Two-Face in a Batman film — even if it is The Lego Batman Movie — but he also discussed his lunch with Donald Glover and the future of Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars films.
The odd part about the interview is how much it seems like Williams is protective of Lando Calrissian. He’s full of praise for Donald Glover and the current slate of Star Wars films in production, but it seems like there’s part of him that is a little sad to see someone else play the role. You can’t blame him given the mileage Calrissian has gotten since The Empire Strikes Back, but he’s at least going forward and looking to help. His lunch with Donald Glover is full of praise for Childish Gambino and his efforts to do the younger version of their Star Wars character the right way:
You recently had lunch with Donald Glover. What’d you talk about?
He’s a very delightful young man, I must say. We had a very nice lunch and we talked for a very long time and it was very easy. He had questions about [Lando]. I guess he was doing what normal actors do, they just want to find out what direction they want to take so they gather their information. So, we just sat and talked, and I didn’t want to impose on anything he wanted to do — he’s got his own ideas, I would imagine. I know he has his own ideas. He’s a very talented young man. In fact, I was listening to some of his music [Childish Gambino, Glover’s musical alter-ego] and it’s pretty good stuff.
What type of ideas was he proposing?
Not to any great extent, I think he basically just wanted to see me, meet me, get to know me a little bit and probably figure out a way to use me in developing his character.
