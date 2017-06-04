Marvel / Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman injected some much needed life into the DC Comics film universe, standing in triumph at the box office this weekend and soaking up critical praise. It’s even earning some praise from the competition and possibly setting up a future fantasy showdown, courtesy of Chris Hemsworth.

Gal Gadot sat for an interview with Katie Couric and Yahoo News about the new release and ended up getting hit with a question about a potential battle between Wonder Woman and Marvel’s Thor. It wouldn’t be the first time the two have squared off in the fictional realm, with both taking part in the JLA/Avengers crossover in 2004 and Wonder Woman even using Thor’s hammer during the DC Versus Marvel event from the late ’90s. They’ve never faced off on the big screen, though, and won’t thanks to the legal hurdles — at least until Disney finally purchases all media.