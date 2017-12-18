This ‘Deadpool 2’ Poster May Reveal Film’s Full Title And Plot Details

While some people were worrying about whether Deadpool movies will continue to be R-rated now that Disney is calling the shots (the answer being, f*ck yeah they will), the talented marketing department for the franchise kept furiously pumping out well hung art. Deadpool 2‘s titular Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, tweeted a new poster for the sequel which featured a phrase that may end up being the film’s subtitle, and it definitely namechecks a popular storyline from comics.

Here’s the new poster, a take on Michelangelo’s fresco The Creation of Adam from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, except nobody’s naked and, instead of God surrounded by twelve figures and swooping fabric taking on the shape of a human brain, this version shows Cable hovering in front of one of his time-travel portals: