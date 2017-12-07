Marvel

Renewed rumblings that Disney is close to buying Fox’s movie and TV studios has prompted two Marvel heavyweights to imagine where their characters could go next if this behemoth of a deal goes through. After all, if fans can go wild speculating about what’s to come, why not a pair of well-liked hunks that are good at the internet? Bring on the celebrity wisenheimery!

Chris Evans responded to CNBC’s report of Disney and 21st Century Fox approaching an agreement by musing about what this might mean for Captain America. Evans has a sensible suggestion: DOUBLE THE CHRIS EVANS.

“So who do I talk to about a Cap/Human Torch buddy comedy spin-off?” tweeted Evans. “I’m thinking Planes, Trains and Automobiles meets Parent Trap.”

So who do I talk to about a Cap/Human Torch buddy comedy spin-off? I’m thinking Planes, Trains and Automobiles meets Parent Trap. https://t.co/3KRPZOVzq2 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 6, 2017

Freshly minted Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds also weighed in with his own vision. Reynolds, who plays on the Fox side of the Marvel fence, thinks Disney would treat Deadpool right. Or at least to a good time.

“Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse,” declared the Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place star.

Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/iUEXofWpRu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2017

That sexual tension cork might need to remain in place just for the moment. Talk of Disney acquiring 21st Century Fox attracted tons of speculation and analysis in November but never materialized into a solid pact. Fans of tights and fights have pinned high hopes on this potential deal which would allow for Fox controlled Marvel properties to be join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feelings on one major mass media conglomerate buying the other and shifting the entertainment industry landscape? Those tend to be more mixed.