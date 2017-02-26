Fox

There’s always a few names you never consider for a large genre film, mostly because the price tag would be too high and the idea of them in some weird costume is hard to picture. Russell Crowe isn’t exactly untouchable when it comes to goofy film roles — The Man With The Iron Fists comes to mind — but he’s still on that level where he might not be your first choice or possibility. That didn’t stop Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld from planting a few seeds for Crowe to possibly play Cable in the sequel to Fox’s hit.

Liefeld dropped his suggestion on Twitter, just kinda dropping it out there for the world and Crowe to see:

@russellcrowe you should read for #Cable in Deadpool and X-Force. Just sayin… — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 24, 2017

Instead of ignoring it, Crowe happened to respond and sparked a few articles like this one across the internet.