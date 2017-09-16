Disney’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Ride Is Getting An Added Touch Of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Disneyland has turned Guardians of the Galaxy from a box office conquering comic adaptation into a full-on theme park event and bless their lil’ mouse-hatted hearts for doing so.

Just in time for the Halloween season and some convenient cross-promotion is the temporary add-on to Disneyland’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction dubbed Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. Taking place every night up to October 31st during “Halloween Time” at the park, this de facto sequel to the first ride sequence picks up where the story leaves off only the mission is all about rescuing our close personal friend Groot. Not only that, but we’ve got a Thor: Ragnarok cameo in the mix. Marvel’s release trumpeting the twist on the original ride makes it clear that daring and dragons await.

While escaping The Collector’s Fortress, the Guardians have accidentally left Groot behind, so Rocket needs your help to find and rescue his little buddy. But along with the creatures that have been accidentally released inside The Collector’s Fortress, one terrifying monster you will encounter is Surtur’s Fire Dragon, seen in the artist’s rendering above from Walt Disney Imagineering. This terrifying monster will also appear in the upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok” in theaters on November 3.

Classic misunderstood Groot, amirite? The Monsters After Dark experience boasts new effects, a new story and a new song versus being a rehash of the daytime edition. No word yet on if this version freaks out reporters as effectively as the Mission: BREAKOUT experience does.

(Via /Film)

