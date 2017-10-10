Lucasfilm

The second full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped during the halftime of Monday Night Football (because when we think Star Wars fans, we think football). We already gathered some of the immediate reactions last night, but jokes and photoshops continued to pour in all night because people are undoubtedly excited about this trailer. You’d think it was, like, Star Wars or something.

One thing became clear after the trailer finished. People have fallen in love with Porgs, which were recently described as the “Star Wars version of puffins” but also seem like the tribbles from Star Trek in that they get into places they shouldn’t.

If even one Porg dies, I will fucking burn the Star Wars franchise to the ground pic.twitter.com/0l7a2BtFsG — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) October 10, 2017

Favourite shots from The Last Jedi trailer: pic.twitter.com/q8ArwMRiZQ — SPACE CONFLICTS (@Ericmatic_) October 10, 2017