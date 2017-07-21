Wonder Woman Facts You Should Know | HitFix

FX’s trippy and ambitious-as-hell X-Men series Legion is a favorite around here, partly because of a great cast and also its willingness to be as abstract and weird as the comics. And now we know a little more about what madness season 2 has in store, thanks to Legion‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

When show creator Noah Hawley wasn’t casually announcing an upcoming feature film starring Doctor Doom (!), he was also revealing a new castmember for season 2: an actor who’ll play a version of Shadow King who isn’t a beagle, a bobbleheaded boy, a tall skinny kid in makeup, or the so-damn-good Aubrey Plaza. We’ll soon be seeing Amahl Farouk / Shadow King also being portrayed by Wonder Woman‘s Saïd Taghmaoui. If you don’t recognize the name, you’d definitely recognize his face if you’ve seen Wonder Woman:

