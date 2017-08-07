‘Game Of Thrones’ Blew Minds With Daenerys Targaryen’s Own Dragon-Filled ‘Field Of Fire’

#Daenerys Targaryen #HBO #Game of Thrones
08.06.17 36 mins ago 2 Comments

After having her Greyjoy and Highgarden forces gutted in last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen finally unleashed her fury at the Lannister army on the back of her massive dragon Drogon, burning thousands alive and creating her own Field of Fire, like Aegon the Conqueror before her.

Hundreds of years earlier, the Targaryen’s used their dragons to defeat what was supposed to be an unstoppable Lannister force and their allies. Outnumbered almost five to one, Aegon Targaryen and his sisters rode the backs of their dragons and burned over 4,000 men alive, leaving 30,000 to surrender. The battle paved the way for the Seven Kingdoms and years of relative peace and prosperity in Westeros.

What we just saw was Field of Fire redux and now there are so many questions: Could this tip the scales back into Dany’s favor with the Lannister army reeling? Is Jaime alive? Did he sink in his heavy armor while Bron swam away?

Obviously, minds were absolutely blown by the intense action sequence that might’ve been even more thrilling than the Battle of the Bastards. Time will tell if Dany will go on to rule like Aegon, or if she’ll follow in her father’s footsteps while dealing with what lies beyond (and is rapidly approaching) The Wall. For now, everyone was thrilled to see a fully-operational dragon do its thing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daenerys Targaryen#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSDaenerys Targaryengame of thronesHBO

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 5 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 7 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP