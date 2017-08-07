Jaime a damn fool lol pic.twitter.com/v2SJra3Cr7 — #RawrenceHive (@Mr1738) August 7, 2017

After having her Greyjoy and Highgarden forces gutted in last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen finally unleashed her fury at the Lannister army on the back of her massive dragon Drogon, burning thousands alive and creating her own Field of Fire, like Aegon the Conqueror before her.

Hundreds of years earlier, the Targaryen’s used their dragons to defeat what was supposed to be an unstoppable Lannister force and their allies. Outnumbered almost five to one, Aegon Targaryen and his sisters rode the backs of their dragons and burned over 4,000 men alive, leaving 30,000 to surrender. The battle paved the way for the Seven Kingdoms and years of relative peace and prosperity in Westeros.

What we just saw was Field of Fire redux and now there are so many questions: Could this tip the scales back into Dany’s favor with the Lannister army reeling? Is Jaime alive? Did he sink in his heavy armor while Bron swam away?

Obviously, minds were absolutely blown by the intense action sequence that might’ve been even more thrilling than the Battle of the Bastards. Time will tell if Dany will go on to rule like Aegon, or if she’ll follow in her father’s footsteps while dealing with what lies beyond (and is rapidly approaching) The Wall. For now, everyone was thrilled to see a fully-operational dragon do its thing.