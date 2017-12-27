There’s A Sexy Secret To How The Dragons Sound On ‘Game Of Thrones’

HBO

Of Daenerys Targaryen’s three dragons on Game of Thrones, the one that she’s closest to is Drogon. He’s named after her late husband, Khal Drogo (in the books, Dany believes he’s also the reincarnation of Aegon the Conqueror’s dragon, Balerion the Black Dread), and the one that she rides into battle. Game of Thrones sound designer Paula Fairfield had Daenerys’ close relationship with her beloved Drogon in mind when she came up with the noises he makes.

Which is why he sounds so sexy.

“I have sounds I might choose simply by certain personality traits that I want to put forward,” Fairfield told WNYC’s Radiolab. “So in the case of Drogon, she named that dragon after Khal Drogo, her hot, late husband, and so Drogon is like her lover. He’s whistling at her all the time, he’s looking at her butt and going, ooh baby.” That was Drogon then; now, she explained, his noises are inspired by turtles having sex. “The groan of the male actually became, with some work and adjustments, the source for Drogon’s purr with Daenerys. The funny thing about the purr with Drogon was watching people watching [the show] and giggling when they heard it, but not really knowing why. To me, it’s because it had that essence, that kind of sensual, sexual essence.”

So the next time you see Drogon laying waste to the White Walkers or cozying up to Jon Snow, close your eyes and imagine two turtles in the throes of passion. Adds a little something extra to the Game of Thrones experience.

HBO

(Via RadioLab)

(What are the top TV shows of 2017? Check out Alan Sepinwall and Brian Grubb on the TV Avalanche podcast)