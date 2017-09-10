‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Clogging The Real-World Location Of Targaryen Homestead Dragonstone

09.10.17 1 hour ago

Proving once again that all the coolest locations in the world used to be inhabited by reclusive religious devotees (see: former Christian monastery and current hideout of Luke Skywalker, Skellig Michael in Ireland), the islet of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe off the northern coast of Spain has been inundated by Game of Thrones fans walking the 241 steps leading to the real-world Dragonstone.

According to El País, Targaryen devotees have visited the monastery 75,000 times in July alone, roughly a 22 percent increase from 2016, and a unique burden on the narrow stairway leading to the thousand-year-old monastery and its bell, which is traditionally rung three times by every visitor. Currently, long lines have clogged the normally smooth operation of climbing the stairs and ringing the bell, but now thousands hope to bend the knee at the peak that holds the (CGI) seat of the Targaryen household.

