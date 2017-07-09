An Iconic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Weapon Makes A Subtle Appearance In Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’

07.08.17 55 mins ago

HBO

A brutal, unrelenting medieval tale in which a dark evil hangs over a hero from a famous family tasked with protecting those that cannot protect themselves. Castlevania sounds familiar, which is why those who don’t know much about the legendary gaming series may love the familiar themes it shares with Game of Thrones.

Beyond the insurmountable monstrous forces that face Castlevania‘s protagonists, the Belmonts (like the white walkers the people of Westeros defeated long ago), Game of Thrones shares more than just themes with Netflix’s gory new animated show from Adi Shankar — it has a direct nod to one of the most iconic weapons in Westeros: Longclaw.

Redditor RFarmer was likely powering through the (too short) series when he noticed Jon Snow’s white walker-slicing tool Longclaw hanging up behind this blacksmith.

Netflix via Rfarmer on Reddit

Around The Web

TAGSCASTLEVANIAgame of thrones

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP