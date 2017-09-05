This ‘Game of Thrones’ VFX Reel Shows How Much Work Went Into ‘Beyond The Wall’

#HBO #Game of Thrones
Deputy Entertainment Editor
09.05.17

Each year, HBO’s Game of Thrones sets the new benchmark for what can be accomplished on television. The sweeping scope and huge episode budgets are outside the reach of most series, but Game of Thrones never squanders its money. This past season was no exceptions. From wights to dragons to an all-too-short cameo by Nymeria the direwolf, HBO isn’t skimping on the visual effects as they head into the climax of George R.R. Martin’s saga.

Now, in keeping with the show’s history of showing off its gorgeous visuals, the effects company El Ranchito put together a reel to show the long, arduous process of turning green screens into armies of the undead battling against giant dragons. The Spain-based studio did the work on “Beyond the Wall” that saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) teaming up to fight the Night King’s undead hordes.

The video above begins with the ravens flying over the unending stream of wights and ends with Viserion’s transformation. In between, El Ranchito shows how they turned human actors into decaying corpses, staged explosions caused by dragons, and more. While the video still doesn’t explain where the Night King got those giant chains, it at least explains how Game of Thrones made them look so believable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOVFX

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP