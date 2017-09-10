Marvel/Disney

When Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, explained that the Marvel Cinematic Universe had the next fourteen years of releases planned out, it felt like ground zero for superhero movie fatigue. You can blame Amazing Spider-Man 2, but at the time, DC wasn’t doing anything special and Guardians of the Galaxy had yet to re-kickstart the genre in its goofy, unique way. But with Civil War kicking off phase three in 2016 and this year’s third coming of Spider-Man being a hit, the building momentum towards Infinity War has become a delight, even with the bittersweet goodbyes inevitably coming.

We know stars like Robert Downey and Chris Hemsworth might not stick around forever, so the next generation of superheroes are being segued into storylines. In Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we have a solid core of stars that will lead us into Phase 4*, which will see the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

But when will we say goodbye to Star-Lord and Co.? James Gunn pretty much came right out and said it. Here’s his public, teasing reveal in all of its polite glory: 2020.