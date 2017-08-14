A New ‘Star Wars’ Playset Seems To Reveal How Tall Snoke Is

Lucasfilm

Warning: Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers below

Being a Star Wars fan means coming up with elaborate theories about characters and then arguing good naturedly about your theory of choice ad nauseam until the official story is revealed. Usually said reveal takes the form of a film or television show, occasionally a comic book or novel. But today is particularly weird because it is a toy that will dash a thousand Snoke theories into tiny pieces.

As first reported by ComicBook, Instagram user NewsFromJakku got their hands on a BB-8 toy that unfurls into a First Order throne room. The setup looks eerily similar to Palpatine’s throne room in Return of the Jedi, with one major deviation: Snoke is huge!

BB-8 as a Superstar Destroyer playset. #Snoke throne and praetorian guard #StarWars #leak #amazon A post shared by Star Wars News (@newsfromjakku) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

The first image shows Snoke in the lower left corner along with one of his elite guards. The second photo is a close-up that confirms Snoke is taller than your average human. Significantly taller. Like, could look Chewbacca dead in the eyes tall. The impressive height is slightly offset by the fact that the Supreme Leader is wearing a glorified bath robe, but still. After only seeing the supposed leader of the First Order as a giant hologram in The Force Awakens, having confirmation of Snoke’s size is kind of a big deal, as it upends several theories about his origin.

Snoke is definitely not human, so there goes the theory that he’s Boba Fett or the reincarnation of Emperor Palpatine*. He’s not Luke Skywalker, Mace Windu, Grand Moff Tarkin, or Darth Vader. Being a non-humanoid also wipes out the idea that Rey is Snoke’s daughter. The Supreme Leader isn’t Darth Maul, a member of Yoda’s species, or Ezra Bridger. Snoke’s skull structure doesn’t match that of the Pau’an or the Muun species, ruling out the Grand Inquisitor and Darth Plagueis, respectively.

*If Palpatine was making clones of himself at the Kamino facility, I suppose he didn’t have to make them human.

So what’s still in play? Either Snoke is an entirely new character or a shaved Wookiee. Alternately, Darth Plagueis is still a viable option as his character has not been officially introduced in the new canon. Emperor Palpatine’s mentor could be of any species, and the return of Thrawn has set precedent for other Legends characters to join the fray. But wherever Snoke came from, it definitely wasn’t the womb of a human woman.