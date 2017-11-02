The Mystery Of Yertle The Turtle From ‘Stranger Things 2’ Has Been Solved

Stranger Things 2 left us with a lot of questions. What’s the deal with the Shadow Monster? Is Billy a racist dick, or just a dick? Is Bob a winner or loser? But the biggest unanswered question of all is: what happened to Dustin’s turtle? In episode three, “The Pollywog,” our nougat-loving friend removes Yertle from his tank to make room for D’Artagnan, the adorable tadpole that grew into a horrifying Demogorgon (a metaphor for adolescent, surely). “Temporary eviction, buddy,” Dustin says before placing Yertle on the ground.

That is the last we see of him.

The obvious explanation is that Dart turned Yertle into a snack (R.I.P. Mews), but good news! Yertle is doing just fine. “Yurtle [sic] the Turtle is safe,” the Stranger Writers Twitter account wrote. “He’s here with me. We’re scrolling through Twitter together. He’s trolling cyber-bullies. It’s a great time.”

I’m happy Yertle is safe (even if the writers misspelled his Dr. Seuss-inspired name) and I was genuinely worried that Dustin would step or drop his proton pack on the lil’ guy, but let’s not turn his safety into a cause. Yertle doesn’t need justice. He’s doing fine. The Demogorgons could take over and kill all humans, Bender-style, in season three, but Yertle will still be out there, crawling over Gremlins toys and whatever else is littered on Dustin’s floor.

