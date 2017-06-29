Josh Brolin Is ‘Insanity On The Brink’ In This Behind-The-Scenes Tease Of Cable In ‘Deadpool 2’

Trending Writer
06.28.17

Josh Brolin is slowly morphing into Cable and he’s showing off the evidence for the world to see. This is more of a hunch, but the makeup Brolin’s sporting for Deadpool 2 seems a smidge more involved then say Hail, Caesar! (We’ll have to wait for the hard numbers to come in on that one before giving out a commemorative sash.)

The image you see above was taken on Wednesday and it features Brolin’s mug with a noticeable splash of blue. Obviously it’s not the finished product, but it’s nice to see how things are chugging along. Brolin seems pretty into it. You don’t write the caption that he does about insanity and becoming fused with technology if you’re just into the movie for the catering table.

“Insanity on the brink. Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool?!? Looking. Looking,” writes the actor. “All I got are these two…molding me, prodding, turning me into something hard.”

Things took a turn for the Tobias Fünke in the second half and that’s a-okay by us. Deadpool 2, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Brolin, Morena Baccarin and T.J. Miller, is slated to arrive in theaters for laughs and gasps on June 1, 2018.

