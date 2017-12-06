Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer will premier this Thursday on NBC during the Saints vs. Falcons football game, but you probably already knew that based on the many teasers Universal has been releasing to promote the trailer’s release. Now they’ve released a parody video along with some new plot details.

The video stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who have just watched the trailer (“add more dinosaurs,” Pratt suggests). Then they are tasked with uploading the trailer to the internet with help from “intern” Zach King, who was formerly known as a “Vine star” (so “intern” is probably a step up these days). It won’t be easy, though. There’s something on the loose and things are getting ominous. From there the video is filled with Jurassic Park references, including actual direct quotes from the dialogue of the first movie, like Sam Neill’s “When you gotta go you gotta go” repeated by Chris Pratt and Ariana Richards’ “It’s a UNIX system! I know this!” repeated by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Howard also revealed a little about the sequel’s plot in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. It’s set “several years after” the events in Jurassic World, and it seems the relationship between her and Pratt’s characters hasn’t worked out. But they’ll have to reunite to help evacuate dinosaurs when a volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar threatens their extinction. “Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island,” Howard told EW. “She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening.”

Maybe she’ll get him back, assuming someone else doesn’t snatch him first.

Clever girl.

(Via Universal Pictures and Entertainment Weekly)