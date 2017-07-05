‘Luke Cage’ Announces Its New Vigilante And Villain For Season Two

#Luke Cage #Marvel
07.05.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Marvel

Luke Cage was a tremendous hit for Netflix, and a second season was inevitable even before it was announced. Marvel has just revealed some casting news that gives a few clues to the second season, one a potential new hero and one a villain who’s probably going to stick to his given name.

First up, the new hero, or vigilante at least, is Gabrielle Dennis’ Tilda Johnson, who’s better known to Marvel fans as anti-hero/villain Nightshade and currently carrying the mantle of Nighthawk. Johnson’s a genius who’s carefully disguised her intellect and uses it to various end throughout the course of the comics, but Marvel has steadily inched her closer to Punisher territory. She’s not necessarily a full-on hero, but she does generally try to err on the side of justice. She’ll likely make a good contrast to former lawman Luke.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Shakir (The Night Of)is taking the role of John McIver, described by Marvel as “a natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance.” Notably missing from Marvel’s description is John McIver is the alias of a supervillain called Bushmaster. Yes, it continues the snake theme, but before you ask, he was created in the ’70s and Marvel really should have known what they were getting into with that particular name. It seems likely McIver will fall afoul of Alfre Woodard’s Mariah, who likely won’t welcome another snake-themed crime boss in her neighborhood. We’ll find out next year.

(via Marvel)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Luke Cage#Marvel
TAGScasting newsLuke CageMarvelNETFLIX

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 2 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 5 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 6 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP