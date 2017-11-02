HBO

Game of Thrones is the role of a lifetime for most of the cast (unless your name is Jerry Seinfeld or Old Sheldon, there aren’t many people who can say they were on the biggest show on television). That’s the blessing — the curse is that it’s been a massive commitment for nearly a decade, with sub-optimal filming conditions and your every move followed by millions of fans. Kit Harington recently told the Guardian that although he loves the adoration that comes with playing Jon Snow, he’s also tired of his Bieber-like fame. “I’m glad I’ve experienced it,” he said, “but that’s what I mean about it being eight years, then it’s done. You couldn’t go on for much longer. It’s a bit incessant.”

His on-screen sister (sort of), Maisie Williams, echoed his comments. “I’m really excited for Game of Thrones to finish and there’s going to be time for me to do whatever I want,” she told BBC Newsbeat. “That’s just incredibly exciting and it will be nice to pick roles that I want to do. I can show the world what sort of actress I want to be and shape my career a little bit.”

Williams just started a production company, “so I’m now realizing how hard the industry can be,” she said. “Coming back here and listening to all the films nominated and getting back into watching independent films just makes me realize how much I miss it. It’s the only place I’ve ever really wanted to be to be honest.” Sure beats getting almost stabbed to death by a waif.

