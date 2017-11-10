Marvel

Black Panther won’t arrive until February 16th, 2018, but the full trailer already has us psyched, and this new set of character posters give a closer look at the badass cast and the excellent costume design. There are returning villains, like Andy Serkis’ Klaw (now with a weird cannon hand), and a deluge of new heavy-hitters like evil strategic genius Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), bodyguard Okoye (Danai Gurira), wise advisor Zuri (Forest Whitaker), and loyal right hand man W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya).

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Check out this marvelous cast:

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger