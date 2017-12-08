The buzz around the potential deal between Disney and Fox is growing and the latest reports indicating the deal could be complete by next week. While there is plenty to be critical about with a media deal like this, there are parts that get fan’s brains sparking with excitement. Not only are most of Fox’s television assets included in the deal, it would also bring juggernauts like Avatar and X-Men to Disney’s impressive lineup.
This could be overload, but one person who is reportedly excited about the prospect of welcoming the X-Men to Disney is Kevin Feige. The man behind Marvel Studios is ready to bring Fox’s franchises, including X-Men and Fantastic Four, into the mix with The Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Deadline:
Marvel’s Kevin Feige has an almost unblemished track record for success in superhero movies at Disney, and he lent his magic to resuscitating Spider-Man in partnership with Sony. He’s said to be eager to get his hands on the X-Men universe — Fox has Deadpool 2, New Mutants, Dark Phoenix, Gambit, X-Force and the James Franco-starrer Multiple Man all on the assembly line — and cross-pollinate the rich swarm of characters with the existing Marvel franchise heroes who show up in each other’s films. Feige’s division is responsible for four of the 15 top grossing films of all time, worldwide.
Join The Discussion: Log In With