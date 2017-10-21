Marvel Explains Why Their Netflix Series Ignore Their Movie Version Of New York City And The Avengers

#Jessica Jones #Daredevil #Avengers #Agents Of SHIELD #Netflix #Marvel
10.21.17 1 hour ago

Marvel

The idea that the Marvel Studios productions are all connected has been an interesting point of their existence since Iron Man met with Nick Fury about the Avengers back in 2008. When Agents Of SHIELD took the universe to TV following the first Avengers film, many started to get a little excited about how these worlds were all going to connect and share the same space one day. Then it just never seemed to happen.

And while that’s fine to varying degrees, with something like Netflix’s Daredevil and The Defenders offering a more critically accepted product than Marvel’s Inhumans, there is one aspect of the shared universe concept that seems to be needlessly missing according to some fans. If Daredevil, Luke Cage, and the rest share the same world as Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, why doesn’t Stark tower or the implications of the world around them all get a mention? As Jeph Loeb explains in interview with Inverse, these characters do share the same world despite their stories never intersecting. With that it’s fair to never see them mentioned in other shows across other platforms or networks. It’s when he starts explaining why the other stuff is missing that things seem to get a little murky:

I think it’s much more that we look at it from the point of view of “where are we?” and having to establish that along the way. In many ways, being less specific helps the audience understand that this could be on any street corner. Where we’re sitting right now, I can see the Empire State Building, but if we were sitting 30 blocks that way, I wouldn’t be able to see the Empire State Building. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It just means that we can’t see it from where we are.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jessica Jones#Daredevil#Avengers#Agents Of SHIELD#Netflix#Marvel
TAGSagents of shieldAVENGERSDaredevilinhumansJessica JonesMarvelNETFLIXTHE DEFENDERS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP