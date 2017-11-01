Millie Bobby Brown Gives Us The ‘Stranger Things’ Season One Hip-Hop Recap We’ve Been Craving

If you haven’t watched Stranger Things season one on Netflix, you’re likely too busy endlessly scrolling through your queue to actually watch anything. That’s understandable. But if you’re looking to actually take the plunge, but don’t have the time to binge the entire thing, Millie Bobby Brown is here to give you a recap in easy to digest form. While she’s turned Eleven into an iconic TV character through the show, that’s not her only talent. As she has shown on The Tonight Show in the past, she can bust out a few rhymes and rap.

You probably couldn’t ask for a better stage to test this out on given The Roots are Fallon’s backing band, but it’s also the perfect spot for Brown to combine the two worlds for a rap about the Netflix smash hit. Obviously it isn’t a perfect replacement for the series because there are no monsters, no Matthew Modine, and no gratuitous references to the 1980s. There are plenty of waffles, though. Eggo likely didn’t need the extra promotion from Stranger Things over the past year, but they can’t be complaining.

We’re not entirely sure how much fun it would be to get a frozen waffle thrown at you in the middle of a late night television taping. It has to be better than getting slimed during Double Dare or seeing Gallagher live, but it isn’t Oprah giving everybody a car. Does that mean we would turn down a free waffle? Not at all. Free is still free and there’s bound to be a toaster somewhere in the vicinity.

(Via The Tonight Show)

