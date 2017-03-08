Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

‘Mother Panic’ Leads The List Of This Week’s Best Comics

#Comics #Marvel
Senior Contributor
03.08.17

DC Comics

It was always clear that Jody Houser was after Batman in her superheroine comic book for Young Animal, but Mother Panic #4 (DC Comics) brings just how she wants to explore Batman into a much sharper focus. And she does so by asking a simple question: What would happen if Batman weren’t just an orphan, but the victim of abuse?

Houser and artist Shawn Crystal have been interrogating the Batman mythos for a while. Violet Paige plays the role of spoiled socialite a-hole to the hilt, although it’s not entirely an act, and this issue in particular looks squarely at the hypocrisy of both the basic idea behind Batman, which Houser articulates an argument for in the opening of the book, and Violet herself. Violet is getting revenge, and at least admits as much, but even if Violet can’t quite face the fact that what she’s doing is unhealthy, her book can.

All this is thrown in sharp relief when she finally meets the supposed villain of the piece. Except the two have common cause, and an unexpectedly deep emotional bond. And also, potentially, a deeply poisonous one, which we can’t wait to see the book explore.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comics#Marvel
TAGSARCHIE COMICSComicsDC COMICSMarvelreviews
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP