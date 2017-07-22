Here's What You Need To Know About The Defenders

‘The Punisher’ Looks To Be The Most Violent Marvel Studios Creation To Date At Comic-Con

#Netflix
Managing Editor, Trending
07.22.17

Netflix

Marvel aims to take The Punisher to violent heights they have yet to achieve with their current cinematic universe. While we’ve seen a super violent Frank Castle in the past, courtesy of Lexi Alexander and Punisher: War Zone, the result there was more over the top and comic inspired. Netflix’s Punisher takes that violence to a level that both realistic and fitting for a vigilante who is out to fight crime by killing it. Jon Bernthal played Frank Castle the way that many were hoping for on the big screen, paving the way for a solo Netflix series that aims to take the character introduced in Daredevil season two.

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Defenders panel from Friday featured a special appearance from Bernthal and introduced some footage of The Punisher solo series that’s on the way later this year. It hasn’t been made available online yet, but the content clearly sets a tone for what we’re about to get. It expands Frank Castle’s war outside of New York, taking him to Jaurez to snipe at drug lords, bashing bikers in Alabama, and then having an encounter in an airport bathroom back in New York. EW described the footage as “grisly” and Bernthal explained that what we’re going to see will be different than the guy we saw in Daredevil:

“I think with Frank and with the world that he’s very much involved in, he’s a soldier, so I think there will be very much a military component of the show. It will be somewhat centered on that… I think that [the] Frank Castle that was in Daredevil is not in Punisher.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSJon BernthalNETFLIXTHE DEFENDERSThe Punisher

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 4 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 4 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 5 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP