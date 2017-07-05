Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After two days of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny focusing on Rey in The Force Awakens, the YouTube micro-series is switching things up. The timeline now moves to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi via “Ewok Escape.” Have you ever wondered what happened to Princess Leia between finding Wicket and being reunited with Luke, Han, Threepio, and Artoo at the Ewok village? Why does Leia intrinsically trust this obvious Murder Bears? And, better question, why aren’t the Murder Bears eating her? The animated short above goes a long way towards explaining that.

After befriending Wicket, Leia was about to part ways with the little Ewok in order to find her friends when they happened upon some Stormtroopers behaving badly towards Endor’s indigenous peoples. Wicket proves himself to be quite the guerrilla warrior, something Leia can relate to after years of fighting the Empire with little resources. Once she assists in taking out the Stormtroopers, the Ewoks seem to accept her as “friend, not food” and invite her back. Though that still doesn’t explain where they got a human-sized dress or what the one Ewok is going to do now that he’s armed with a blaster.

Maybe we’ll find out tomorrow? Or maybe will finally get to see Hera from Star Wars Rebels shows up to assist Leia on Endor, as Lucasfilm Animation promised months ago!