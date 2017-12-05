20th Century Fox

Ridley Scott doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all, considering he’s reshooting all of Kevin Spacey’s scenes in All the Money in the World with replacement Christopher Plummer at a jaw-dropping pace to meet the December 22nd release date. He’s also prepping the next installment of the Alien franchise, as he revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “We are [going to make another], we are,” Scott said, adding a surprising addendum. “I think what we have to do is gradually drift away from the alien stuff.”

Wait, what? How do you do Alien without “the alien stuff”? By focusing on something else potentially evil that’s been in Alien (and Blade Runner, for that matter) since the beginning: artificial intelligence.