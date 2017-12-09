Miles Morales Swings Into Action In The ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Trailer

12.09.17 2 hours ago

We’ve gotten to know a number of different big screen Peter Parkers, but in 2018 Brooklyn teen Miles Morales will be given the reins to show off his wall-crawling heroism for your personal amusement.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received its proper debut on Saturday and plays things relatively conservative for what to expect from this computer animated offering. The big hook is that we’re getting a different Spider-Man story with a different Spider-Man (one that’ll have Nikes on display in the preview) and a brand of presentation that’s ambitious in presenting its action and demonstrating its comics DNA.

Shameik Moore (who you might know from Dope and The Get Down) voices Morales/Spider-Man in the adventure which also stars Oscar-certified actor Mahershala Ali, as well as Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber voicing an undetermined bad guy. Sony’s press for the film nudges the credentials of its behind-the-scenes talent, too.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is slated to arrive in theaters for Holidays 2018.

