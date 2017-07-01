Spidey’s Follow-Up To ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Will Start ‘Minutes’ After Where ‘Avengers 4’ Leaves Off

Trending Writer
07.01.17

Disney/Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first solo Spidey adventure isn’t even in theaters yet (although it sounds spectacular), but nuts to that, let’s start talking sequels.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige and Sony exec Amy Pascal recently shared some details about what the quip-happy webslinger will have in his future following Spider-Man: Homecoming. Speaking with Fandom, the pair revealed that the film’s sequel (due out in July 2019) will take place right where the fourth Avengers movie leaves off. Even though there’s a healthy gap in the cinematic schedule, that’s still quite the star-studded get-together to follow.

“What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has this movie, and then will be in the Avengers movie,” explained Pascal. “And we are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story.”

For (future) context, Feige notes that Homecoming begins “right after Peter’s adventures in [Captain America:] Civil War.” If the tease of where Spider-Man 2 (but not THAT Spider-Man 2) picks up feels like a bit of spoiler, Feige and Pascal are here to assure you that there will be moments in this year’s motion picture that will catch you off-guard.

“Oh, there’s really big surprises,” says Pascal. “This is not one of those trailers that gives away the movie. In fact, we’ve watched the movie with audiences where you hear an audible [gasps].”

Could one of those “really big surprises” in Homecoming be that cast member Michael Keaton is actually playing all his characters from Multiplicity in the film? Probably not, but we’ll find out for sure when Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters July 7.

(Via Fandom)

Around The Web

TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warmarvel cinematic universeSPIDER-MANSPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 day ago 8 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 2 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 3 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP