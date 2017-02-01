A New Star Wars Theory Argues Rey Has A Dark Lineage

Watch Daisy Ridley Fend Off More ‘Star Wars’ Questions From Josh Gad

#Star Wars
donna-dickens
Deputy Entertainment Editor
02.01.17

Lucasfilm

In late January, Josh Gad (Frozen) took one for the fandom team and tried to get answers about Star Wars: The Last Jedi out of Daisy Ridley. The two are co-starring in the upcoming remake of Murder on the Orient Express from director Kenneth Branagh. Needless to say, things did not go well. Ridley was no amused and obviously had no spoilers to give about the Star Wars sequel.

But persistence can pay off (or land you with a restraining order) so, Gad decided to give it another go. Whereas the straightforward approach failed, perhaps Ridley could be tricked into revealing answers such as whether or not Finn is now paralyzed or who the last Jedi truly is.

If I thought for one second that Daisy wasn’t in on these “sneak attacks,” I’d find it a little off-putting. No spoilers means no spoilers, Gad! But since deleting her own social media presence last year (thanks, trolls), I highly doubt she’s not in complete control of her image and what gets shared with the public. So it’s fun to see her find a way to interact with Star Wars fans from beyond the social media grave and here hoping for more in the future!

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSDAISY RIDLEYJOSH GADStar WarsThe Last Jedi
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP