Watch Daisy Ridley Fend Off More ‘Star Wars’ Questions From Josh Gad

Lucasfilm

In late January, Josh Gad (Frozen) took one for the fandom team and tried to get answers about Star Wars: The Last Jedi out of Daisy Ridley. The two are co-starring in the upcoming remake of Murder on the Orient Express from director Kenneth Branagh. Needless to say, things did not go well. Ridley was no amused and obviously had no spoilers to give about the Star Wars sequel.

But persistence can pay off (or land you with a restraining order) so, Gad decided to give it another go. Whereas the straightforward approach failed, perhaps Ridley could be tricked into revealing answers such as whether or not Finn is now paralyzed or who the last Jedi truly is.

If I thought for one second that Daisy wasn’t in on these “sneak attacks,” I’d find it a little off-putting. No spoilers means no spoilers, Gad! But since deleting her own social media presence last year (thanks, trolls), I highly doubt she’s not in complete control of her image and what gets shared with the public. So it’s fun to see her find a way to interact with Star Wars fans from beyond the social media grave and here hoping for more in the future!