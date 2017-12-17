Getty Image

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hasn’t even wrapped up its opening weekend and JJ Abrams is getting to work on the next installment. The only question is if he’ll treat Rian Johnson’s baton pass (in the form of Rey handing off Anakin’s old lightsaber to Luke) the same as Johnson treated his. We won’t know about his story for at least another two years, but we know, thanks to Disney’s Laughing Place, that Abrams has pitched Disney’s CEO Bob Iger and Lucasfilm on the story, so the familiar phase of asking “what’s gonna happen?” is upon us once again.

So, what’s gonna happen?

**Spoilers**