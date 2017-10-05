Prepare For The Beginning Of The Rebellion With The Trailer For The Final Season Of ‘Star Wars: Rebels’

#Star Wars
10.04.17 12 mins ago

It’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan. Books shining a light on all sorts of characters from the universe Lucas built are dropping, Star Wars: Battlefront II is almost here, a little movie called The Last Jedi is just over a month away, now on October 16th, the final season of Rebels will premiere, marking the end of the beginning.

The final season promises to be bittersweet as the Ghost crew battles the Empire (obviously) and the plot snowballs into the beginning of A New Hope. But first, they have to make an appearance in the Battle of Scarif, where they made a very small cameo in Rogue One. Will we see that? And how will the final season end, considering we don’t see the crew at all in the future films. Will they be retconned in? Will they, perhaps, still be out there, fighting the Empire in the periphery of the adventures of Luke Skywalker, or will they go the way of Jyn Erso and be killed off?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSStar WarsSTAR WARS REBELS

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP